Casey Luke Taylor Fields
1992 - 2021
BORN
1992
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith & Buckner Funeral Home
230 N. Second Ave
Siler City, NC
Fields, Casey Luke Taylor

March 2, 1992 - June 6, 2021

Casey Luke Taylor Fields, 29, of Bear Creek, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Mr. Fields was born March 2, 1992, the son of Blaine and Donna Scott Fields.

Luke enjoyed spending time playing sports, especially baseball and bull riding. He spent his free time doing anything outdoors as well as fishing. Luke is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, JoAnn Fields Scott and Billy Gene Scott, and his paternal grandparents, A.D. Fields and Billie T. Fields.

He is survived by his parents; daughter, Amelia Fields; sons, Casey Lane and Landon Fields; sisters, Brittany Vick and husband Michael of Sanford and Brandi Scott of Bear Creek; brother-in-law, John Hayes, Jr.; brother: Brad Scott of Sanford; nieces, Kelsey Scott, Brooke Hayes, Cali and Jacelyn Scott; and special friend, Lori Bayles of Bennett.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 11, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith & Buckner Funeral Home, 230 North Second Avenue, Siler City, NC, and other times at the home of Brittany Vick. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Bear Creek Baptist Church, 480 Bonlee-Carbonton Road, Bear Creek with Rev. Bob Wachs and Rev. William Fields officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the Fields family.

Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.

Smith & Buckner Funeral Home

230 North Second Ave.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Smith & Buckner Funeral Home
230 North Second Avenue, Siler City, NC
Jun
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bear Creek Baptist Church
480 Bonlee-Carbonton Road, Bear Creek, NC
Jun
12
Service
3:00p.m.
Bear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
480 Bonlee Carbonton Rd., Bear Creek, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Smith & Buckner Funeral Home
