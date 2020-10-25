Cassandra "Cassie" McKinney Vaughn
Reidsville — Cassandra "Cassie" McKinney Vaughn, 96, of Reidsville, went to her reward in heaven on Friday, October 23, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, October 26, 2020 at Happy Home Church Cemetery with Pastor Ron Tuck officiating. Due to COVID-19, there will be no formal visitation; however, you may sign the register book at Wilkerson Funeral Home and see Cassie on Sunday, October 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cassie was one of eight children born to Felix and Beulah Massey McKinney. She was a resident of Rockingham County her entire life and an active member at Lawsonville Road Baptist Church until her health declined. She was raised farming and then went on to start an alteration business out of her home for many years. She was a prayer warrior for many, loved gardening, baking, cooking, gospel music and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lewis Vaughn; brothers, Bill, Arnold and Pete; sisters, Vergie, Bessie, Mary and Lottie.
She is survived by her children, Roger Vaughn and Janice V. Childrey (Dwight); grandchildren, Sandra Barrow (Alan) , Doris Gentry (Ben) and Mack Pleasant (Catherine); great-grandchildren, Adrianna, Mariah, Cooper, Gabe, Elizabeth, and Henry; special niece, Brenda Strader (Donnie); numerous nieces and nephews; and many special friends; and feline companion, Tom Tom.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Disabled American Veterans
of Rockingham County, Chapter #63, 525 NC 65, Suite 10, Reidsville, NC 27320, Wounded Warrior Project
or Lawsonville Road Baptist Church.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 25, 2020.