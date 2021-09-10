Chambers, Catherine Yeatts
January 11, 1930 - September 8, 2021
Catherine Yeatts Chambers passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Clapps Nursing Home.
An 11 a.m. service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Forbis & Dick North Elm Chapel.
Catherine was born January 11, 1930 to the late Charlie and Annie Yeatts. She was a long-time member of Proximity United Methodist Church. She had a love for animals, especially cats. Catherine loved to read and adored her grandchildren. Taking part in raising her grandson Michael gave her the love of life after the loss of her husband.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ronald. Catherine is survived by her sons Charles Chambers, and wife Bonnie, Mike Chambers, and wife Stephanie, grandchildren Courtney Knox, and husband Brandon, Michael Chambers, Cory Chambers, great-grandchild Grayson Knox, step-grandchildren Daphne, Emily and Holden.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sunday before the service.
Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2021.