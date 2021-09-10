Menu
Catherine Yeatts Chambers
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Chambers, Catherine Yeatts

January 11, 1930 - September 8, 2021

Catherine Yeatts Chambers passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Clapps Nursing Home.

An 11 a.m. service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Forbis & Dick North Elm Chapel.

Catherine was born January 11, 1930 to the late Charlie and Annie Yeatts. She was a long-time member of Proximity United Methodist Church. She had a love for animals, especially cats. Catherine loved to read and adored her grandchildren. Taking part in raising her grandson Michael gave her the love of life after the loss of her husband.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ronald. Catherine is survived by her sons Charles Chambers, and wife Bonnie, Mike Chambers, and wife Stephanie, grandchildren Courtney Knox, and husband Brandon, Michael Chambers, Cory Chambers, great-grandchild Grayson Knox, step-grandchildren Daphne, Emily and Holden.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sunday before the service.

Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Service
11:00a.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Charlie and Mike, you two were such blessings to the Methodist Youth Fellowship. Your mom and dad not only entrusted us to take care of you while we were on many outings but they were always willing to help with the many fundraisers we had. You two were very blessed to have such godly parents. May our Lord comfort you as this time of loss.
Ginger Mills Blackwood
September 11, 2021
