Cathrine Neal
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive
High Point, NC
Neal, Cathrine

March 22, 1961 - October 2, 2021

Mrs. Cathrine Lynn Cannon Neal, 60, resident of Randleman, died October 2, 2021 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro.

Cathrine was born March 22, 1961 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. She then lived in France/England during her father's military service, before returning to North Carolina where she lived in Hickory and finally Randleman. For many years, Cathrine was owner and teacher of Dance Expressions in Hickory and Greensboro. Later she worked at various orthodontic offices in Hickory, Greensboro, and High Point. Most recently, she worked as a private school teacher. She had a love of working with and helping children. Cathrine also loved drawing, painting, and animals, especially her dog, Quigley. In 1999, she married Dan Neal who survives of Randleman.

Also surviving is her son, Zachary Neal of Randleman; mother, Judi West of Hickory; father, Gene Cannon of Port St. Lucie, FL; sister, Cindy Cannon of Norfolk, VA; brother, Chip Cannon of Hilton Head, SC; a niece, Nathalia Cannon of Greenville; and a nephew, Nicholas Speanburg of Norfolk, VA; and many others on the Neal side of the family.

A celebration of life reception will be held from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, in the Life Tribute Center at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.

Cumby Family Funeral Service

1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point, NC, 27262
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
11:30a.m.
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cumby Family Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending all our love from New Mexico. Cathy was my cousin. She was the reason i fell in love with dance. Here is a picture of the last time we were all together. My heart breaks for the immediate family she has left behind. She will always be a shining light. All our love Tamara, Joe & the kids. Xoxo
The Tullos Family
Family
October 8, 2021
Neal Family , May you find comfort, peace and support from the faith that lives within your heart. With heartfelt sympathy, Don Blake
Don Blake (friend of Clyde's)
October 8, 2021
I am truly sorry for your loss, I pray God will comfort you all, give you peace and understanding during this difficult time.
Johnnie Garren
October 7, 2021
