Martin, Celeste Smith
February 6, 1956 - April 14, 2022
Celeste Smith Martin, 66, passed away April 14, 2022.
Celeste was born February 6, 1956, in Greensboro to the late Elbert Smith and Helen Wyatt Smith. Celeste had a love for Charity work, especially for the SPCA. She was a loving wife, mother and Grandmother. She dedicated her life to making everyone happy.
Celeste is preceded in death by her parents Elbert and Helen Smith. She is survived by her husband Eddie Martin, son Chris Martin, daughter in-law Kelly Martin and grandchild Robert Martin.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to SPCA at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd Greensboro NC, 27405, (336)375-3222.
Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 17, 2022.