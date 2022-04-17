Menu
Celeste Smith Martin
1956 - 2022
BORN
1956
DIED
2022
Martin, Celeste Smith

February 6, 1956 - April 14, 2022

Celeste Smith Martin, 66, passed away April 14, 2022.

Celeste was born February 6, 1956, in Greensboro to the late Elbert Smith and Helen Wyatt Smith. Celeste had a love for Charity work, especially for the SPCA. She was a loving wife, mother and Grandmother. She dedicated her life to making everyone happy.

Celeste is preceded in death by her parents Elbert and Helen Smith. She is survived by her husband Eddie Martin, son Chris Martin, daughter in-law Kelly Martin and grandchild Robert Martin.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to SPCA at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd Greensboro NC, 27405, (336)375-3222.

Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 17, 2022.
