Ramsey, Chad
May 17, 1978 - November 9, 2020
GREENSBORO – Chad Duncan Ramsey passed away on November 9, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Chad graduated from Page High School and attended Brevard University. He had a fantastic sense of humor, an infectious laugh and smile (those dimples!) and a quick wit. He held a great love of family and friends, love of sports and was truly a genuine spirit. He was a wonderful son, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend and so much more.
The family wishes to thank the physicians and staff at Wesley Long Hospital.
He is survived by his daughter, Kaitlyn Ramsey, and her mom Brandy Mills Steinhagen; his parents, John and Jerri Ramsey; his brother, Derrick Shawn and wife Casey McDowell Ramsey; his nephew, Chase Ramsey and niece, Haley Ramsey.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be directed to the American Cancer Society
, 4 Oak Branch Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina 27407.
.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 12, 2020.