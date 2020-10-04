Barber, Charity Ann
December 19, 1932 - September 26, 2020
Charity Ann Barber, 87, of Carthage passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday September 26, 2020.
A visitation will be held on Monday September 28, 2020 from 6-8pm at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home. A service will be held on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 2pm with Pastor Bill Monroe officiating. Burial will follow after the service at Cross Hill Cemetery.
She was born to the late John Henry Troxler and Carrie Bailey on December 19, 1932. Raised in Rockingham County, she was one of eight children. She later moved to Carthage and attended Carthage High School. While attending school, she met her husband Arthur. Charity spent most of her time caring for her loving family. She was a dedicated Sunday school teacher and deacon at Bethlehem Baptist Church. She was a wonderful person to all that knew her and will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Arthur Barber, brothers; John Troxler, Harvey Troxler, Lonnie Troxler, sisters; Evelyn Upchurch, Margaret Booker, and Lillian Barber.
She is survived by her children; Artie Barber and Terry Barber ,grandson; Noah Ross Barber, and sister; Virginia Verschoore.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church at 3244 Dowd Road Carthage, NC 28327 and/or Carthage Fire and Rescue at 4396 US 15-501 Carthage, NC 28327.
