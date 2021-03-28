Menu
Charles Henry "Bud" Alligood
1939 - 2021
Alligood, Charles "Bud" Henry

May 12, 1939 - March 26, 2021

Charles (Bud) Henry Alligood graduated from a remarkable earthly life on March 26, 2021 to be with his Lord and Savior after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Bud was born and raised in Hampton, Virginia on May 12, 1939, to the late Raymond and Martha Alligood. Voted Student Body President under the campaign slogan "Bud's Wiser," he was revered by his Hampton High School (Class of 1957) classmates and teachers for his affable personality and mischievous sense of humor. In 1961, he proudly graduated from the Virginia Military Institute, a school that he deeply loved and loyally supported throughout his adult life. Immediately after graduation, he married his first wife, the late Jeannette ("Ginger") Anchors Patton, also of Hampton, before deploying with her to honorably serve his country in Germany during the tense and trying Cold War years. He achieved the rank of Captain in the United States Army during his two years of service as a tank commander.

After returning to Virginia, he started both a family and a long-time career with Burlington Industries as an Industrial Engineer. With a legendary discipline and work ethic learned from his father and his military service, he was never known to miss a day for sickness. He continued his career after Burlington's glass fabrics division was sold to become what is the current BGF. There, he worked tirelessly to earn his company the coveted ISO quality management certification.

He loved life and quickly made friends with his cheerful demeanor and quick wit. Bud loved people, history, reading, golf, and sports generally, and stood loyally by his VMI Keydets through many a challenging football season. He enjoyed a large church family with Greensboro's Trinity Church.

Above all, Bud was a loving and devoted family man, the perfect husband and father. Though still enjoying work and instrumental to his company's success, he retired as BGF's Vice President early in order to be by the side of his beloved wife after she experienced health issues. He deeply loved Ginger to the day of her unexpected death in 2008, and forever beyond. He loved his two sons, who remained his best friends for life, and his grandson with equal devotion. Bud worked tirelessly to ensure that his sons graduated college and graduate school debt free. He remarried in 2016 to Margaret ("Peggy") Hayes of Hampton, Virginia, whom he also loved deeply. His sons are forever grateful to Peggy, who stood bravely by Bud's side with fierce devotion through debilitating chemotherapy and hospice home care, all to his final breath.

Bud will forever be remembered for his positive disposition, which his fine doctors credit as instrumental to his ability to overcome cancer with unwavering happiness for twenty-two years. No one personified more faithfully his alma mater's historic "Never Say Die" spirit.

Bud leaves behind his wife, Peggy, his sons, Charles ("Chuck") Patton Alligood and Brian Henry Alligood, daughter-in-law Vita Alligood, and grandson Nicholas Patton Alligood, all of Greensboro. He also leaves behind Peggy's sons Kelly, Brett, his wife Kelly, and grandchildren Borden, Maggie, Ned, and Will Hayes. He also leaves behind two brothers, Ray Alligood of Boone and Tom Alligood of Charlotte, and their respective wives, Jan and Dawn.

Arrangements are forthcoming and will be made available through Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home: 336-904-1053; pierce-jeffersonfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Jeannette P. Alligood Memorial Scholarship at Virginia Military Institute, 319 Letcher Avenue, Lexington, VA 24450.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 28, 2021.
Buddy always told me (little brother) that, he still loved me even though I was a mistake. A very typical statement from a brother who left a large void in a several of our lives.
Tom Alligood
March 21, 2022
I served with Lt Alligood in both Fort Bragg and Coleman Barracks, Mannheim, Germany. He was my Platoon Leader and one of the finest men and officers I have ever served with. We communicated later in life and I will miss him.
Was an honor and privilege to serve with and know him.
Raymond Firestine
Military
April 14, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all, for peace and comfort during this difficult time. Remember through your grieving process, Gods promise, we will all be together again!

Love and prayers,
Rebecca Phillips
Rebecca Phillips
April 1, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Joyce Locklear
March 30, 2021
I’m saddened that I never got to meet you. After reading your obituary I can see how much you were loved and what an inspirational person you were to your family as well as your associates and friends. It seems you had a fruitful and meaningful life. I’m certain you will be missed by all that knew you. May you rest in peace. Blessings.
Mark Kalstrup
Friend
March 30, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, I love the phrase "graduated to heaven". How true that is, that we have our heavenly father. I hope that knowledge gives you peace & comfort in this very difficult time.
Amy
Friend
March 30, 2021
We feel for your family and your loss. Our prayers are with you.
The Hoffman Family
March 29, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Bud was such a kind soul. He will be missed. I hope you find comfort and peace in time.
Camille Kirkman
Friend
March 29, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Monica Walker
Friend
March 29, 2021
Brian, what an absolutely beautiful tribute to your father. I know your heart is filled with grief and sadness now, but let those wonderful memories of your father replace that sadness and fill your heart with the love between you and your dad and the certainty that he is with God and your mom and at peace.
Vickie Hemsworth
Friend
March 29, 2021
I met this sweet man at Brian and Vita’s wedding weekend. He made everyone feel so welcome, and his humor and generosity knew no end. He taught us young married couples at the time what love and life means. His family was his everything. He was a respected man who earned that respect in every area. The best way we can honor him is to remember how we felt in his presence and be that person.....loved, cared for, and capable. Rest in the presence of the Lord, Mr. Alligood. You taught us well.
Carol Harris
Friend
March 29, 2021
We did not know Buddy personally but love his wonderful family, Brian, Vita and Nick. Knowing what an incredibly devoted and wonderful husband and father that Brian is tells us that Buddy must have been an incredible role model as a husband and father to Brian. What a wonderful legacy that he leaves behind! May God richly bless this sweet family with His comfort and peace. We love you and are praying for you all.

Paul, Kelly, Brooke and Abby LaMachio

Kelly LaMachio
Friend
March 29, 2021
I only met him once, but I thoroughly enjoyed the occasion. May God bless your memories.
David Guion
Friend
March 29, 2021
What a fantastic testimony! Brian, your father sounds like the kind of man most strive to become. I am so sorry for your loss.
Lynn Hatcher
Friend
March 29, 2021
I remember Bud Alligood as a loving father who warmly welcomed my treasured lifelong friend into the Alligood family, with open arms. Bud was always warm, genial, intelligent and respectable. He doted on his wife and left some hard shoes to fill as a father. I can only imagine the gravity of inestimable loss to his beloved sons. God be with Bud's loved ones, moment by moment.

Love and prayers,
Rene
Rene Stephenson
Friend
March 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Stephanie Wise
March 29, 2021
Bud Alligood...what a fun, giving, intelligent, giving, caring man...he will be so missed at VMI (Virginia Military Institute) alumni lunches, Rat (incoming VMI freshmen) send-off annual August Dinners, and other local functions. I met Bud and Peggy four years ago and it has always been so wonderful to see them at events. Thoughts and prayers to Peggy and the families.
Ray Brooks VMI'76
March 28, 2021
I did not know Buddy, but I am proud to call one of his son's a friend. My family sends it love and prayers to the Alligood family, and to Brian in particular. May God's peace be with you in this time of sorrow and the celebration of a life well lived.
Kim M Jackson
March 28, 2021
Although I’ve only known Buddy for a short time I can honestly say he touched my life greatly.
I was blessed when he shared some of his past life experiences with me as well as his amazing love story he had with Peggy.
Buddy will be missed greatly.
Rest In Peace sir.
Lorie Hinkle
Friend
March 28, 2021
Growing up, I remember seeing a bed sheet with "Where there's life, there's Bud" painted very brightly. It may have been hanging out the windows of Hampton High School. I'm sure anyone reading this would agree with that. Always able to improve your current attitude, he will be very much missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing Buddy. With love, Tom & Dawn
Tom Alligood
March 28, 2021
Buddie's counselling was influential in my attendance at VMI, He will always be remembered. RIP old Friend.
Darden Nelms
Friend
March 28, 2021
Darden and Jackie
March 28, 2021
Phyllis A Mullaney
March 28, 2021
The world lost a great man this week. I only wish I could be more like him and repay all that he did for me and my family. God bless.
Brian Alligood
March 27, 2021
