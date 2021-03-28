I met this sweet man at Brian and Vita’s wedding weekend. He made everyone feel so welcome, and his humor and generosity knew no end. He taught us young married couples at the time what love and life means. His family was his everything. He was a respected man who earned that respect in every area. The best way we can honor him is to remember how we felt in his presence and be that person.....loved, cared for, and capable. Rest in the presence of the Lord, Mr. Alligood. You taught us well.

Carol Harris Friend March 29, 2021