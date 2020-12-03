Harris, Jr., Charles Anderson
August 1, 1926 - December 1, 2020
He fought the good fight, he finished the race, he kept the faith. Charlie Harris was a great example of a life well lived. Full of energy for family, work and travel, Charlie loved life, worked hard and continually educated himself, throughout his life.
Born in Roxboro, NC, Charlie earned a degree in textile management from North Carolina State University. He spent his entire career in the textile industry, working for Iselin-Jefferson, Crompton-Richmond, and finally setting up his own business: Harris-Horan Textile Associates. Most of his working career was based in New York City, with travel all over the world.
He served his country by joining the US Navy at the end of WWII, helping clean up the British Isles after the war. Later in life, he had leadership roles in military organizations, including Squadron A and SHAEF/ETOUSA Veterans and Friends Association. He brought his family to SHAEF reunions.
A friendly and gregarious man, Charlie connected easily with people. He had a wide variety of friends, threw fun parties and loved to entertain. And he was a great example to the next generation, mentoring younger men and women at work, and his family at home. Charlie was patriarch to a large extended family of Harris cousins, and a wonderful dad and grandfather. He had great fun with his grandsons and expected them to grow into fine young men, which they have.
Those left to honor his memory include his daughter Beth Harris Robertson (Mark) and two grandchildren John Grant Robertson and Matthew Harris Robertson (Doris). He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Anderson Harris, Sr. and Elizabeth Harvey Harris, and sisters Ann Long, Louise Sanderford, and Martha Locate.
Many thanks to Well-Spring Continuing Care Community and the wonderful people who looked after him in his final years, especially Carla Johnson, who made him feel safe and secure in the confusing world of dementia. A service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts can be directed to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church or Well-Spring, both in Greensboro, NC.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 3, 2020.