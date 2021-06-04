Brande, Charles Franklin
December 23, 1934 - June 1, 2021
Charles Franklin Brande passed away at home on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He was 86 years old.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 5, at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 North O'Henry Boulevard.
Charles was born on December 23, 1934 to William Lexie and Julia Sutton Brande. He retired from the Greensboro Police department after 32 years of service. Soon after retirement, Charles founded Brande Real Estate and was the owner and broker for 30 years.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brothers, Louie, Robert, Clarence, Carl, and Ralph Brande and his sisters, Mary Wooten, Helen Perry, Margaret Smith and Betty Taylor. He is survived by his wife Norma Clark Brande; son, Phillip Charles Brande; daughter, Julia Brande Earp and husband, Ronald and grandchildren, Michael Charles Brande and wife, Jenna and Sydney Kathryn Earp.
Memorial contributions may be made in Charles' memory to the Greensboro Police Club, 524 Air Harbor Road, Greensboro, NC 27455 or the Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.
Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Brande family with arrangements.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 4, 2021.