Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Franklin Brande
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Brande, Charles Franklin

December 23, 1934 - June 1, 2021

Charles Franklin Brande passed away at home on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He was 86 years old.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 5, at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 North O'Henry Boulevard.

Charles was born on December 23, 1934 to William Lexie and Julia Sutton Brande. He retired from the Greensboro Police department after 32 years of service. Soon after retirement, Charles founded Brande Real Estate and was the owner and broker for 30 years.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brothers, Louie, Robert, Clarence, Carl, and Ralph Brande and his sisters, Mary Wooten, Helen Perry, Margaret Smith and Betty Taylor. He is survived by his wife Norma Clark Brande; son, Phillip Charles Brande; daughter, Julia Brande Earp and husband, Ronald and grandchildren, Michael Charles Brande and wife, Jenna and Sydney Kathryn Earp.

Memorial contributions may be made in Charles' memory to the Greensboro Police Club, 524 Air Harbor Road, Greensboro, NC 27455 or the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.

Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Brande family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 North O'Henry Boulevard, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
"Red" was a Jail Warden in the Greensboro City jail in 1961 when I first met him. He later was in charge of the evidence held at the GPD. He was always professional and honest in his duties. I also dealt with him in his real estate business and found him to be honest and scrupulous. He was a good man and will be missed.
Charles F. Allen
June 5, 2021
Charles was a faithful and dedicated employee of the Greensboro police department. He was in charge of the evidence room and did an excellent job. He was always friendly and respectful of others.
Gene Cox
Work
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results