Charles "Artie" Chilton



Archdale — Charles "Artie" Chilton, 67, died Friday, November 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 3pm today, Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Concord Friends Meeting at 5000 Old Randleman Rd. in Greensboro.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 22, 2020.