Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Douglas "C.D." Cooper
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Cooper, Charles "C.D." Douglas

March 27, 1927 - December 18, 2021

Charles "C.D." Douglas Cooper, 94, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro.

Born in Guilford County on March 27, 1927 to the late Charlie and Thelma Cooper, C.D. was a member of Rocky Knoll Baptist Church. He worked in the autobody industry for the majority of his life and at one time was the co-owner and operator of Cooper's Body Shop. He was a simple man who enjoyed the simple things in life. C.D. loved the Lord, his country, his family and people in general. He liked piddling with his hands, building models and just tinkering with this and that. C.D. was proud to have served his country and was a World War II veteran having served in the United States Navy. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who was loved be many and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to this parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Cox Cooper, and his son, Michael Douglas Cooper.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Natalie Dickerson (Keith) of Pleasant Garden and LuAnn Jackson of Charlotte; sister, Peggy McCorkle of Greensboro; grandsons, Aaron Ransom, James Jackson and Christopher Jackson; a great-granddaughter, Carmin Jackson; niece, Sharon Wilson; and other extended family and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.


Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel Sedgefield Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Natalia, I'm sorry to learn that your Father has passed, I did not know about it until this afternoon. Prayers that you will find comfort and peace. Love you, "Coffee"
wilma foster cox
January 18, 2022
Remembrances of a wonderful family at Rocky Knoll Church. May the peace of the Lord be with you all.
Cathy (Peele) Gustafson
Other
December 22, 2021
I just loved to see Mr Cooper come in the office. It was a pleasure and an honor to care for him. RIP Mr Cooper.
Anne Pearman
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results