Cooper, Charles "C.D." Douglas
March 27, 1927 - December 18, 2021
Charles "C.D." Douglas Cooper, 94, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro.
Born in Guilford County on March 27, 1927 to the late Charlie and Thelma Cooper, C.D. was a member of Rocky Knoll Baptist Church. He worked in the autobody industry for the majority of his life and at one time was the co-owner and operator of Cooper's Body Shop. He was a simple man who enjoyed the simple things in life. C.D. loved the Lord, his country, his family and people in general. He liked piddling with his hands, building models and just tinkering with this and that. C.D. was proud to have served his country and was a World War II veteran having served in the United States Navy. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who was loved be many and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to this parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Cox Cooper, and his son, Michael Douglas Cooper.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Natalie Dickerson (Keith) of Pleasant Garden and LuAnn Jackson of Charlotte; sister, Peggy McCorkle of Greensboro; grandsons, Aaron Ransom, James Jackson and Christopher Jackson; a great-granddaughter, Carmin Jackson; niece, Sharon Wilson; and other extended family and friends.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 21, 2021.