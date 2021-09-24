Lynette and I are so very sorry to hear of Charles passing. You guys were one of the first to greet us when we moved to Greensboro in 1978, and I remember that great big smile Charles always had on his face. Even though we have been gone from Greensboro for over 37 years we still cherish your friendship. Charles certainly left this world a better place. I truly believe that no one is ever gone as long as there is someone to remember them. We will continue to have you, John, and Frances in our prayers.

Jeff & Lynette Edwards Friend September 24, 2021