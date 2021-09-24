Menu
Charles Leonard Crocker
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
Crocker, Charles Leonard

September 22, 1943 - September 22, 2021

Charles Leonard Crocker, loving husband of Sharon Barbre Crocker, passed away peacefully at home on September 22, 2021.

The son of Thomas Lester and Elizabeth Crocker, Charles was born on September 22, 1943 in Opelika, AL. He graduated from Opelika High School and attended Auburn University, where he graduated with bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering. He later obtained his MBA from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.

After graduation from Auburn, he served in the Army, attaining the rank of captain working with NATO in Izmir, Turkey. In 1972, Charles joined Burlington Industries as the corporate safety manager, a position he held until his retirement in 2003. He was a man who could fix anything, a passionate fisherman, and cookie baker extraordinaire.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years: Sharon, his son: John Crocker (Alicia), his daughter: Frances Belisle (Tom), and his grandchildren: Thomas Crocker, Tanner Crocker, Abbey Adkins, and Brooks Belilse.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Edward.

A memorial service will be held at Guilford College United Methodist Church where he was an active member on September 26, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. The family respectufully requests that masks be worn and will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to AuthoraCare, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405, to Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410, or to the charity of your choice.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Memorial service
2:30p.m.
Guilford College United Methodist Church
NC
Dear John: I am sorry for you and all of your family and all those that loved and admired your father for his passing. May he live on with you and your sister and through all of your children. May your mother have strength and love to help her through her loss of a friend, husband, dad, and grandpa of 55 years. Sincerely, Teresa Smith
Teresa Smith
September 27, 2021
Lynette and I are so very sorry to hear of Charles passing. You guys were one of the first to greet us when we moved to Greensboro in 1978, and I remember that great big smile Charles always had on his face. Even though we have been gone from Greensboro for over 37 years we still cherish your friendship. Charles certainly left this world a better place. I truly believe that no one is ever gone as long as there is someone to remember them. We will continue to have you, John, and Frances in our prayers.
Jeff & Lynette Edwards
Friend
September 24, 2021
Charles very kindly gave my wife and me a wonderful tour of the Greensboro area some years ago. He and Sharon were gracious hosts and lifelong friends. RIP Charles and God bless Sharon and the entire Crocker family.
Bill Vaughan
September 24, 2021
John, Both Anne and I are saddened to hear about your Pop. Peace Be His Journey
Ken Bicknell & Anne Gould
Friend
September 24, 2021
We are so very sad about the padding of sweet Charles. He was a great neighbor for 40 years and always willing to help in anyway. Loved his smile and sense of humor. He will be missed in neighborhood Thoughts and prayers for Sharon, Frances, John, and grandchildren. May all your wonderful, fun memories give you peace and comfort in the days ahead. Much love
Sally and Raymond Greene
September 24, 2021
Dear Sharon, John, Frances and families, We are so sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers and will continue to be. We ask our Lord to bless you in every way, one-day-at-a-time. May you truly know His peace. Sincerely, Doug & Dee
Doug & Dee Parkes
Other
September 24, 2021
Charles was a good friend in high school and we had some great times especially on road trips with the ROTC Rifle Team. So sad to be informed of his passing.
William Niemeyer
School
September 24, 2021
