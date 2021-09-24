Crocker, Charles Leonard
September 22, 1943 - September 22, 2021
Charles Leonard Crocker, loving husband of Sharon Barbre Crocker, passed away peacefully at home on September 22, 2021.
The son of Thomas Lester and Elizabeth Crocker, Charles was born on September 22, 1943 in Opelika, AL. He graduated from Opelika High School and attended Auburn University, where he graduated with bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering. He later obtained his MBA from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.
After graduation from Auburn, he served in the Army, attaining the rank of captain working with NATO in Izmir, Turkey. In 1972, Charles joined Burlington Industries as the corporate safety manager, a position he held until his retirement in 2003. He was a man who could fix anything, a passionate fisherman, and cookie baker extraordinaire.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years: Sharon, his son: John Crocker (Alicia), his daughter: Frances Belisle (Tom), and his grandchildren: Thomas Crocker, Tanner Crocker, Abbey Adkins, and Brooks Belilse.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Edward.
A memorial service will be held at Guilford College United Methodist Church where he was an active member on September 26, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. The family respectufully requests that masks be worn and will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to AuthoraCare, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405, to Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410, or to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 24, 2021.