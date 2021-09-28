Frye, Charles "Charlie" Elbert
Charles "Charlie" Elbert Frye, 86, of Greensboro, went to be with Jesus Christ, his personal savior, on September 23, 2021 after a short illness. Charlie was born August 1, 1935. He was the son of Howard and Inez McKinney Frye.
In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy "Dot" Stone Frye, who recently passed away on August 31, 2021. Charlie wanted everyone to know that Dot was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and a loving and caring person. Also preceding him in death was his brother Jimmy Frye and his sister Louise Frye.
Charlie was a proud graduate of Oak Ridge Military Academy where he was an outstanding baseball player. Charlie held a .323 batting average and led the team in batting average, home runs and runs batted in during his two years of playing at Oak Ridge. Charlie finished his college career at Elon College where he played on two conference champion teams. Charlie made All-Conference his senior year and was known for his clutch hitting. He was elected to the Oak Ridge Military Academy's Athlete Hall of Fame on October 11, 2008.
In his earlier years, Charlie was a leader in his community and volunteered thousands of hours of his time on various projects. He loved being a member of the Guilford College Civitans and had over 35 years of perfect attendance.
Guilford College Civitans sponsored an annual horse show that became a tradition with Charles' chairing and managing the event for over 23 years.
Another of his many achievements was the establishment of the Guilford College YMCA, where he was considered the driving force behind the project. Even today, it remains one of the most active branches in the Triad.
Charlie was a retired finance and banking executive with numerous Civitan, Citizen and Humanitarian of the year awards.
Charlie was also very active in church activities all his life: Sunday School teacher, perfect attendance of almost 40 years, and his involvement in the peanut fundraiser that he helped promote with sales of over 100,000 jars. He was presented the Life Member Award by the United Methodist Church in 2004. This is the highest honor that can be presented to a United Methodist Men's member.
Charlie remained a great athlete during his later years in life, winning over 40 gold and silver medals in the local and state Senior Olympic Games.
He is survived by his two daughters Susan Frye of Waynesville and Lisa Kay Cox (David Jr.) of Greensboro; grandchildren, Caroline Cox and David Cox III of Greensboro; his sisters, Jane Chamelin, Ruby Burns and Judy Frye and many cousins, nephews, one niece and many friends that are left to honor his memory.
There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, September 28 at 2 p.m. at Muir's Chapel Cemetery on Muir's Chapel Road in Greensboro with Pastor Daniel Dickard of Friendly Avenue Baptist Church officiating. He will lie in repose at Forbis & Dick N. Elm Chapel Tuesday, September 28 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Donations may be made in memory of Charlie Frye to Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410.
