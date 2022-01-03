Charles M. Garren, 81, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12,2021, in San Diego CA. Son of Martin and Birdie Garren, he is survived by his brother Sam Garren, Sam's wife Christine Branham Garren, stepdaughter Elizabeth Cason and family, cousins Mary Waff, Bill Wisseman and Kenna Doremus. He was predeceased by his wife Marjorie Garren. Graduate of Duke University he earned MA and PhD degrees from UNCCH, his dissertation on Black Mountain College. Charles was a loving, generous, kind soul and will be deeply missed. Memorial service in San Diego is incomplete at this time. Rest In Peace. Happy Homecoming.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 3, 2022.
Charlie loved playing golf, going to concerts, teaching as a Professor, and visiting and keeping in contact with friends from Duke University and from serving as a Captain in the US Army in Germany. He had fun with his good friend the author Clyde Edgerton. He was a docent for the San Diego Botanic Garden and worked weekly at the Garden. He loved his sister in law Christine Garren and was the best brother ever. Love, Sam and Christy
Sam Garren
Family
January 4, 2022
Not only my cousin but also my friend. I miss you!
Mary Wisseman waff
Family
January 3, 2022
Attended church with the Garrens . Condolences to all the family.