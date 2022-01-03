Charlie loved playing golf, going to concerts, teaching as a Professor, and visiting and keeping in contact with friends from Duke University and from serving as a Captain in the US Army in Germany. He had fun with his good friend the author Clyde Edgerton. He was a docent for the San Diego Botanic Garden and worked weekly at the Garden. He loved his sister in law Christine Garren and was the best brother ever. Love, Sam and Christy

Sam Garren Family January 4, 2022