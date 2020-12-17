Herbert, Jr., Charles E.
December 29, 1945 - December 1, 2020
Charles Emil Herbert, Jr., 74, of Medina, NY, entered into rest on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the VA WNY Health Care System in Buffalo, NY.
Born December 29, 1945 in San Francisco, CA, he was a son of the late Charles Emil Herbert, Sr. and Mary A. (Lyon) Herbert. When he was born the nurses called him "Herbie" and it stuck. Up north we called him "Chuck" and that stuck too. He graduated from Page Senior High School in Greensboro, NC in 1964. Chuck attended NC State University in Raleigh, NC where he studied architecture, played football and pledged SAE fraternity. He also attended Guilford College in Greensboro. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1967-1970. Charles was stationed in Schwetzingen, Germany as an engineer and astronomical surveyor. He traveled extensively in Europe while he was in the Army.
Chuck worked early on as a salesman for Moen and later became co-owner of Territory Wholesale Supply in Medina, NY. He then owned Buffalo Plumbing Supply and finally worked for the Erb Company, now known as Buffalo Plumbing Supply, in Buffalo, NY. Chuck was an active member of the Lockport Country Club for many years. He was an excellent golfer, liked to fish, had a passion for football and enjoyed grilling/cooking. He was a southern gentleman with impeccable manners and kindness beyond measure.
Survivors include a son, Charles K. Herbert of Medina, NY and his mother, Mary V. Herbert; daughters, Jennifer L. Herbert of Brooklyn, Margaret A. (Herbert) Burns of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and their mother, Amy C. Krozel; three grandchildren Isabella Militello, Quinn and Emily Burns; a brother, William Herbert and his wife, Jeannie; also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at a later date to be announced. Interment will be in Green Hill Cemetery, Guilford County, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the VA WNY Healthcare System- Vol. Services, 3495 Bailey Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215.
Arrangements are in the care of Cooper Funeral Home, Medina, NY. Share memories and condolences at www.cooperfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 17, 2020.