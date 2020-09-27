Menu
Charles Hicks Sr.
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
Hicks, Charles

August 10, 1953 - September 25, 2020

Charles Timothy "Charlie" Hicks, Sr., 67, 0f Summerfield, NC passed away peacefully Friday September 25, 2020.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 2:00PM Tuesday September 29, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Lambeth Chapel with Rev. Derrick Moody officiating. The family will greet friends with a walk-through visitation from 1:00PM to 2:00PM Tuesday at the funeral home. A private inurnment will be held in the Summerfield First Baptist Church Columbarium, at a later date.

A native of Guilford County, NC, Charlie was the husband of 49 years to Brenda Wilson Hicks and the son of the late, Banks Jackson Hicks, Sr. and Gwendolyn Thomas Hicks. Charlie was a loving husband, father, and "Poppie" to his two beautiful granddaughters, the "apple of his eye."

Survivors include his wife, Brenda of the home; son, Charles Timothy "Tim" Hicks, Jr. And wife, Heather of Greensboro, NC; granddaughters, Chloe Hicks, and Hannah Hicks; sister, Betty Stanley and husband, Talmage of Greensboro, NC; brother, Banks Jackson Hicks, Jr. and wife, Delinda of Madison Mayodan, NC; sisters-in law, Doris Easter, Cora Bolden, and Burta Harmon; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Foster.

Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Lambeth Chapel

300 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Lambeth Chapel
300 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina
Sep
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Lambeth Chapel
300 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina
