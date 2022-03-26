Kalanick, Charles Harry



Charles Harry Kalanick of Verbena, Alabama passed away March 23, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. He was 75.



Chuck was born December 4, 1946 in Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Frank and Dorothy Kalanick.



A veteran of the United States Navy and graduate of Appalachian State University, he was a lifelong educator still remembered by many students. Chuck coached basketball, track and golf. He created the first ever golf program at Snead State Community College in Boaz, Alabama. Coach K was loved by every athlete fortunate to be mentored by him.



He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Elaine Anderson Kalanick, his parents, Frank and Dorothy Kalanick, brother Stephen Kalanick, sister Cindy Kalanick Hess, father-in-law Raymond Anderson and nephew Todd Hess.



Chuck is survived by his daughters Erin (Jeff) Moore and Jennifer (Linc) Lyles, grandchildren Jaxson and Anna Charles Lyles, Jake, Taylor and Dalton Moore, sisters-in-law Jan (Mike) O'Grady and Amy Anderson (Nancy Maeder), mother-in-law Barbara Anderson Crews, brother-in-law Keith (Beverly) Anderson and nephew, Tim (Danielle) Hess, great nieces and nephews as well as life-time friends and golf buddies from the many places he has lived.



There will be a celebration of life service Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Clanton Golf Club, Clanton, Alabama.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Clanton Country Club Memorial Scholarship Fund.



Martin Funeral Home directing.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 26, 2022.