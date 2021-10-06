King, Charles (Randy) Randall
Charles (Randy) Randall King, 72, of High Point, NC, passed away on October 3, 2021 while under care at the hospital after declining health of several months.
Randy King was born the son of Paul Moore King and Addie Talbert King on December 12, 1948 in Burlington, NC. Growing up in Alamance County, he graduated from both Southern High School of Graham, NC and East Carolina University in Greenville, NC. He married his business partner and husband William (Bill) Allen Kinley, both of High Point.
He is preceded in death by his parents Paul Moore and Addie Talbert King, grandparents William (Daddy Bill) and Grace McKinney (Miss Grace) Talbert of Graham, NC and sister Paula Carol King Engle of Graham, NC.
Randy King is survived by husband Bill Kinley of High Point: five brothers, Darryl King, Ronny King, Ken King, Chris King, all of Graham, and Don King of Wilmington, NC. The uncle and grand uncle of many nieces, and nephews was known for his wit, humor, business shrewdness, knowledge of antiques and plants, owning several successful businesses over the past years. He also had a beautiful singing voice from the 'Belle's and Sons' of Southern High School to singing professionally. He also had an inert knowledge of "shrimp cocktail," their proper size, and number of shrimps.
If there was one word to describe Randy, it would be family. His love of his parents, his partner, and the love of his brothers, and sister Paula, he would rally when needed. His love of family gatherings, the food prepared by all, his cooking of Mom's chocolate cake and pies to the ultimate grunts and heavy sighs that always followed, eating way too much. "I need coffee!!!" was always a given.
Randy had a love for his animals, adopting many over the years.
"O Brother, Where Art Thou"… Singing in the heavenly choir, I'm sure causing all kinds of trouble… Rest, Brother!
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 6, 2021.