Meyer, Charles "Chuck" Klaus
Greensboro - Charles ("Chuck") Klaus Meyer, 86, passed away on March 30, 2022, following a brief illness.
He is survived by his son and caregiver, Jason Meyer (Kelly Earley) of Lexington; daughter, Nancy Parsons (Brian) of Wilmington; grandsons, William and Charles Parsons of Wilmington; brother and sister in-law, Ben and Helen Ginnetti, of Chantilly, VA; nieces and nephews and many close family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Roberta DeLade Meyer.
Chuck was born in Frankfurt, Germany, on April 16, 1935, to the late Erna and Frank Meyer and escaped the Holocaust with his family when he was 3 years old. They immigrated to the United States and settled in Kansas City. Chuck attended Westport High School and later Kansas State, though he frequently traveled to Lawrence, Kansas, for social events and was life-long fan of the Jayhawks and later the Tarheels. He worked with numerous institutions over the years including International Grain, Olivetti, City College of New York, and Deloitte Haskins and Sells before starting his own real estate investment business. During his life he lived in Memphis, Manhattan, and Ridgewood, NJ. Upon arriving in NYC he resided at the famous 92nd Street Y where he met numerous life-long friends and many other interesting people. Later while living in the city, he met his wife. After marrying, they moved to Ridgewood, NJ. He was a proud initial investor in Fiddler on the Roof production which had a long run on Broadway. He was transferred by Deloitte to Greensboro in the early 1970s and moved to Forest Oaks to raise his family. He was active in the local community including the Greensboro Red Cross, the Kiwanis Club of Greensboro, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greensboro, the Middleton crew of Forest Oaks, and the YMCA Indian Guides and Indian Princesses programs among others.
More than anything, Chuck will be remembered as a one of a kind character. He was known for his sometimes wild and hard to believe life experiences and enthralling stories. Chuck maintained a generous spirit and entertained all with funny songs and quips. He was extremely outgoing, social, charismatic and brought positivity to those around him. Chuck was a true adventurer and traveled much of the world. Some of his favorite trips were with his wife, sister and brother and in-law to Italy, Spain and Lake Powell; to Acapulco and Isla Mujeres Mexico; to many European nations; great summer trips to the Outer Banks; scuba diving trips to the Cayman Islands and Florida; Thanksgivings in Washington, DC; Christmas trips to West Virginia with the family; and also to the 2004, 2008, and 2012 Olympics and lastly to exotic locales Tibet and Iceland. His passion was equities investing and hobbies included hanging out with his auto auction gang, outside burns, often food critic and neighborhood arborist. Chuck was fiercely independent, loved animals and had an insatiable sweet tooth.
Chuck weathered the ups and downs of life with a full heart and young mind. His life embodied his favorite motto, Illegitimi non carborundum. He will be missed dearly. May all those who knew him carry forward his fun-loving and generous spirit.
A memorial reception is being planned for later this month.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to habitat
of Humanity of Greater Greensboro (https://habitatgreensboro.org
), 3826 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407, or the Humane Society of the Piedmont (www.hspiedmont.org
), 527 West Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27409.
Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
for the Meyer's family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 10, 2022.