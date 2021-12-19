Oakley, Charles L.
Charles L Oakley passed peacefully from this world Friday, December 17 visited by many friends, and surrounded by his good friend, Alex Harrell, and family. He is survived by his wife, Annie, and son, Michael and his wife, Angela; two grandchildren, Joseph Oakley and Caroline Oakley; two brothers, Dan Oakley and Greg Oakley; two nieces and many, many cousins. He was a devoted husband, loving father and doted on his grandchildren and was so proud of them.
After he graduated from UNC-CH, he worked as a Pharmaceutical Representative for Merck, Shape and Dohme, now Merck & Company for 30 years. While there, he earned his Executive Sales title and won 3 President Club Awards. He loved the art of selling and leaving samples for the doctors, checking in with drug stores and enjoyed the relationships formed. He could tell you all you needed to know about medicines. Later in his career, he became a mentor to the new people coming in and enjoyed sharing his knowledge with them.
He was an avid Tarheel fan both in football and basketball and never missed a game if possible. He was a member of the RAMS Club for 50+ years and had many friendships formed in this group. He believed Carolina couldn't play if he wasn't in the stands.
Chuck was active in Presbyterian Church of the Covenant and volunteered to collect food for Urban Ministries until his illness prevented him from doing so. He had also been active in Community in Christ, Presbyterian where he became an elder and served on several Sessions there. He served on the Search Committee for a new pastor while there.
The family is so grateful to all the members of Covenant, friends, and neighbors for their support during this time. We also could not have given him the good care without Hospice and Heaven Sent Home Care and one of Charles' caregiver, Linda Clark who staffed the 24/7 care. A special mention of Tonya Scriven and Clarissa Desse who faithfully cared for him throughout his last months.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice
or to the ALS Association to fund more research, Urban Ministries or to the Interactive Resource Center to care for the homeless and hungry.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Presbyterian Church of the Covenant.
Hanes Lineberry is assistin the Oakley family. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2021.