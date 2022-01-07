To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Annie,
I am very sorry to hear about Chuck´s funeral. I just received notice from Joe Sykes with the funeral homes information. If there is anything we can do don´t hesitate to ask or call.
919-920-1582
209-A Reserve Green Drive
Morehead City, NC 28557
Leslie Payne
January 13, 2022
Annie and Michael, I was so sorry to find out about Chuck's passing. We had a great friendship for a lot of years. I will keep you near and dear in my thoughts and hope peace soon replaces your loss. Love, Marty
Marty Outlaw
December 30, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. He was a beloved cousin.