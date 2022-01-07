Menu
Charles Oakley
Charles Oakley

Greensboro — Charles Oakley, 76, died Friday, December 17, 2021. The services scheduled for Sunday, January 9 at Church of the Covenant Presbyterian have been canceled at this time.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Annie, I am very sorry to hear about Chuck´s funeral. I just received notice from Joe Sykes with the funeral homes information. If there is anything we can do don´t hesitate to ask or call. 919-920-1582 209-A Reserve Green Drive Morehead City, NC 28557
Leslie Payne
January 13, 2022
Annie and Michael, I was so sorry to find out about Chuck's passing. We had a great friendship for a lot of years. I will keep you near and dear in my thoughts and hope peace soon replaces your loss. Love, Marty
Marty Outlaw
December 30, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. He was a beloved cousin.
Carol and Tony Robertson
Family
December 28, 2021
