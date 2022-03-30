Oakley, Charles L.Charles L. Oakley passed peacefully from this world Friday, December 17, visited by many friends, and surrounded by his good friend, Alex Harrell, and family. He is survived by his wife, Annie, and son, Michael and his wife, Angela; two grandchildren, Joseph Oakley and Caroline Oakley; two brothers, Dan Oakley and Greg Oakley; two nieces and many, many cousins.A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Presbyterian Church of the Covenant. The family will receive friends following the service.