Charlie (and Susie) were SO kind to my family and me when we first arrived in Greensboro. We shared a lot of laughs and made many memories working and socializing together. He was indeed an accomplished artist and I have had "an original Ott oil," hanging above my dresser for almost 40 years. He will indeed be missed by many and hopefully the prayers of friends will be of some comfort to you Chuck, Albert, Stuart and your families.

Jack Stotz Friend January 12, 2022