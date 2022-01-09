Menu
Charles Willard Price
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
Price, Charles (Chuck) Willard

June 6, 1942 - January 5, 2022

Obituary written by:

Chuck Price



In addition to his beloved wife, Callie Ruth Cashwell, as an organ donor, Mr. Price is also survived by whatever of his parts that appeared to be reusable. The remains were donated for medical research. As was his wish, no services or celebrations will be held.

*Unfortunately, no organ donations were used due to age and condition.

Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation and Funeral Service of 2110 Servomation Road, Greensboro, NC.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 9, 2022.
Callie I am so sorry for your loss! You are in my thoughts and prayers! Lisa with Michael L. Dunn CPA
Lisa Blakely
January 13, 2022
An amazing soul. I think of the times Chuck would entertain my love for basketball around age 10, and he would practice tossing at the hoop until I was tired. That memory comes up every time I pass the neighborhood basketball courts.... So he will be remembered often.... Sending love
Ed Cashwell II
January 11, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Lita Izzard
Friend
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results