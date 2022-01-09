Price, Charles (Chuck) Willard



June 6, 1942 - January 5, 2022



Obituary written by:



Chuck Price







In addition to his beloved wife, Callie Ruth Cashwell, as an organ donor, Mr. Price is also survived by whatever of his parts that appeared to be reusable. The remains were donated for medical research. As was his wish, no services or celebrations will be held.



*Unfortunately, no organ donations were used due to age and condition.



Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation and Funeral Service of 2110 Servomation Road, Greensboro, NC.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 9, 2022.