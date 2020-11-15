Reynolds, Jr., Charles



December 11, 1948 - November 3, 2020



Mr. Charles Reynolds Jr. was born on December 11, 1948 to Charlie Reynolds and Mary Lawson Reynolds in Oak Ridge, North Carolina. He peacefully slipped to eternal rest at his home on November 3, 2020.



Charles attended Laughlin High School in Summerfield. He worked for ARCT, which later became Reiter, Inc. for twenty-six years before retiring. A man of faith, he was a member of the late Lowes Memorial Holiness Church.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary M Reynolds, Velma Henderson; and three brothers William Reynolds, James Searcy and Thurman Searcy.



He leaves his cherished memories to his niece Anita Reynolds of the home; sister Novella Watkins of Kernersville; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



Perry J. Brown Funeral Home



909 East Market Street Greensboro, NC 27401



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 15, 2020.