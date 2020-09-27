Rhew, Charles "Percy"



December 28, 1942 - September 21, 2020



Charles William Rhew, also known as Percy, age 77 of Greensboro, NC passed away at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC on Monday, September 21, 2020.



Charles was a Veteran of the US Army and a member of American Legion Post 386.



He is preceded in death by his mother and father Carson William Rhew & Hazel Burnside Rhew and his sister and brother-in-law Jeanette Johnson (Mike).



He is survived by his daughters: Joyce Avila (Francisco) & Alison Rhew; 2 brothers: Robert Rhew (Grace) & Jerry Rhew (Mary); his sister: Vail Friddle (Johnny); his grandson M.J. Brooks; and his special friend Sharon Kendrick.



Triad Cremation & Funeral Service



2110 Veasley Street Greensboro, NC 27407

