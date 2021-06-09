Sams, Charles Rupert
March 13, 1935 - June 7, 2021
Charles Rupert Sams, 86, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital due to heart failure.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Level Cross Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Mills and Pastor Scott Hiatt officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service at the church.
Charles was born March 13, 1935 in Stokes County to the late Samuel Floyd and Ila Mae Campbell Sams. He served as a boatswain's mate in the US Navy and was the owner of Sam's Auto Repair for 30 years. He was a prayerful member of Level Cross Baptist Church.
Charles was united in marriage to Nancy Inscore on August 16, 1958 and they remained joined at the hip for 62 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Lucille Pruitt and Novella Coble, and a brother, Bill Sams.
Survivors include his loving wife and lifelong sweetheart, Nancy Sams; his son, Charles "Eddie" Sams (Sherry); his grandson, Tyler Sams and his fiancée Brooke Cox; a sister, Bonnie Britt (Tom); 2 brothers, Mack Sams (Janet) and Larry Sams (Brenda) and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like for you to wear your mask as you are comfortable.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association
, 101 Centreport Drive, Suite 100, Greensboro, NC 27409.
George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Sams family with funeral arrangements.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 9, 2021.