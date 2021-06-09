Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Rupert Sams
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Sams, Charles Rupert

March 13, 1935 - June 7, 2021

Charles Rupert Sams, 86, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital due to heart failure.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Level Cross Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Mills and Pastor Scott Hiatt officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service at the church.

Charles was born March 13, 1935 in Stokes County to the late Samuel Floyd and Ila Mae Campbell Sams. He served as a boatswain's mate in the US Navy and was the owner of Sam's Auto Repair for 30 years. He was a prayerful member of Level Cross Baptist Church.

Charles was united in marriage to Nancy Inscore on August 16, 1958 and they remained joined at the hip for 62 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Lucille Pruitt and Novella Coble, and a brother, Bill Sams.

Survivors include his loving wife and lifelong sweetheart, Nancy Sams; his son, Charles "Eddie" Sams (Sherry); his grandson, Tyler Sams and his fiancée Brooke Cox; a sister, Bonnie Britt (Tom); 2 brothers, Mack Sams (Janet) and Larry Sams (Brenda) and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like for you to wear your mask as you are comfortable.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 101 Centreport Drive, Suite 100, Greensboro, NC 27409.

George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Sams family with funeral arrangements.

George Brothers Funeral Service

83 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Level Cross Baptist Church
NC
Jun
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Level Cross Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
George Brothers Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by George Brothers Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Sorry for you loss!!!!
Lou Ann Whitt
Friend
June 10, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss,Roy was always so fond of all of your family,,and they made me feel as family also,,I will not be able to attend this service but I will be praying for this precious family,,,
Mattie sue sams
June 9, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
June 9, 2021
Just want my aunt Nancy and my cousin Eddie to know that I have them and the family in my thoughts and prayers during this time of loss.
Cathy Sams Raines
Family
June 9, 2021
Judy, Joyce and Lou Ann
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results