Click, Charles Shirley
March 25, 1928 - October 16, 2020
Mr. Charles Shirley Click, 92, formerly of Burlington, died Friday, October 16, 2020 at Hospice Home at High Point.
A native of Rowan County, Mr. Click was the husband of the late Mildred Crutchfield Click, and the son of the late Oscar Shirley Click and the late Julia May Moore Click.
Mr. Click was a 1945 graduate of Woodleaf High School and served in the U.S. Navy. After graduating from Catawba College in 1951, he began his 38-year career at Burlington Industries, where he was head of operational reporting for the Burlington House Division.
Upon retirement, the Clicks spent 16 happy years in Oriental, NC. Mr. Click enjoyed golfing with his friends at Minnesott Beach Golf Club and being an active member of the Rotary Club.
Mr. Click is survived by his daughter, Bobbi Click Adderton, and her husband, Jerry, of Fort Mill, SC; his son, Charles "Chip" Click, and his wife, Sondra, of Jamestown, NC; his granddaughter, Allison Adderton of Los Angeles, CA; and his sister, Ruth Neal Wright of Salisbury, NC.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Click was preceded in death by a sister, Eunice C. Sheets.
Due to COVID-19, no services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont.
Mr. Click will be inurned at the Unity Presbyterian Church columbarium in Woodleaf, NC.
