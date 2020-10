Charles Vincent Patterson



High Point — Charles Vincent Patterson, 66, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A memorial service remembering his life will be held on Saturday Oct. 17th 2020 @ 2pm. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 11, 2020.