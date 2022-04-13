Menu
Charles Ronald Williamson
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
1024 Homeland Ave
Greensboro, NC
Williamson, Charles Ronald

NASHVILLE, TN - Charles Ronald Williamson, 71, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 12 p.m.; visitation 11:30 a.m. at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road, Greensboro. Interment will follow in Carolina Biblical Gardens, Jamestown.

Public viewing today from 12 until 5 p.m. at Serentiy Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Avenue.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lucille Williamson; sister, Gwendolyn Y. Williamson.

He is survived by his sister, Wanda Williamson and a host of relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
13
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
1024 Homeland Ave, Greensboro, NC
Apr
14
Visitation
11:30a.m.
New Light Missionary Baptist Church
1105 Willow Road, Greensboro, NC
Apr
14
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
New Light Missionary Baptist Church
1105 Willow Road, Greensboro, NC
