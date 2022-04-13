Williamson, Charles Ronald
NASHVILLE, TN - Charles Ronald Williamson, 71, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 12 p.m.; visitation 11:30 a.m. at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road, Greensboro. Interment will follow in Carolina Biblical Gardens, Jamestown.
Public viewing today from 12 until 5 p.m. at Serentiy Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Avenue.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lucille Williamson; sister, Gwendolyn Y. Williamson.
He is survived by his sister, Wanda Williamson and a host of relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 13, 2022.