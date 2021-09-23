Yatman, Charles H.



October 10, 1930 - September 20, 2021



Charles was born in Philadelphia, USA and reared in Buenos Aires, Argentina by his parents Paul E. Yatman of Philadelphia and Hevola G. Montes Yatman of Uruguay.



He attended primary and secondary schools at the American Grammar High School (Colegio Ward) in Buenos Aires.



He attended the University of Pennsylvania at the Wharton School of Business.



Charles served in the US Army during the Korean conflict with the 25th Infantry Division for troop education and information.



Charles Joined Pan American Grace Airways in NYC in 1957. In 1958, he worked with the Chesebrough Ponds International Corporation and held marketing and management posts in Asia and throughout Latin America.



In 1971, he joined Blue Bell, Inc. as director of international development, including later positions as VP of Latin America, general manager of Spain and Portugal and finally as VP of Wrangler Brands Asia and Latin America.



1n 1990 he worked as an international development consultant for Lee Cooper Corporation of the UK.



If you met Charles, you quickly discovered his passion for the kayak. He held membership in clubs where he mastered his sport and promoted paddling sports such as Tigre Boat Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina; the Manila Yacht Club; Outrigger Canoe Club, Honolulu Hawaii; the Barra de Tijuca Ocean Kayaking Rio, Brazil; Casa de Campo, Madrid Spain and the Lake Jeanette Wildlife Club, Greensboro, USA, and even more.



He first volunteered to assist with managing a paddling event in the first Pan American Game in Buenos Aires in 1951. Since then, he assisted with many Pan American games. In retirement he continued this support and held posts to manage his sport. In 1990 he became an official in the American Canoe Association and later elected as president of the Pan American Canoe Federation, the governing body of the Olympic paddling sport in the Americas. He helped manage his sport for Olympic events including the Summer Olympics in Atlanta. He held multiple positions for various organizations committed to the paddling sports. In retirement, Charles was the co-founder and commander of the American Legion in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



Charles lived a full life and will be missed by his family in Uruguay, Argentina, and the USA along with his friends around the globe. May he rest in peace.



Triad Cremation Services



Greensboro



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 23, 2021.