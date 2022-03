Herbin, Charlestine



Charlestine Herbin was born Feb. 22, 1959 and passed away Sept. 8, 2021.



Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse. Ephhesians 4:32 - " And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Her passion was her poems, writing music, and cooking. She loved encouraging others and sharing the word of God.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 18, 2021.