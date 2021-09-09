Menu
Charlotte Francis Owen Cook
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Cook, Charlotte Francis Owen

Charlotte Francis Owen Cook, 85, passed away September 3, 2021. She is now with our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.

She was born February 28, 1936 in Greensboro, NC to the late Paul Dixon Owen, Sr., and Mabel Effie Redding Owen. Charlotte graduated Curry High School and was a lifelong member of College Place United Methodist Church. She would be described by her friends as someone who was upbeat, happy, and always laughing. Charlotte worked for Drs. Christian and Stafford for over 30 years and finished her career as a real estate agent with Prudential Carolinas Realty.

Preceding her in death is her son, Kenneth Lee Cook, nephew, Sean Owen Mulligan and siblings, Sara Jo Mulligan, Laurie Ann Hopkins and Paul Dixon Owen, Jr.

She is survived by her son, Larry Redding Cook (wife, Lea Ann) and granddaughter, Sarah Carr Henley Cook. Also surviving are nephews, Jay Hopkins, Mark Owen, nieces, Effie Owen Church, Mary Francis Owen Roach and Laura Mulligan Gallagher. Additionally, she is survived by a nephew, Paul Dixon Owen, III and wife, Wanda for whom she had a very special place in her heart.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Charlotte and I were the best of friends in high school. I treasure lots of good memories. It saddens me to know that she has passed away. May she Rest In Peace. And to her family, please accept my condolences.
Barbara Swain Leazer
September 10, 2021
I send my deepest condolences to Charlotte´s family. I worked with Charlotte at Prudential. She had a good sense of humor and was pleasant to work with. Again I extend my sympathy to her family.
Mary Rakestraw
September 9, 2021
