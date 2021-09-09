Cook, Charlotte Francis Owen
Charlotte Francis Owen Cook, 85, passed away September 3, 2021. She is now with our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.
She was born February 28, 1936 in Greensboro, NC to the late Paul Dixon Owen, Sr., and Mabel Effie Redding Owen. Charlotte graduated Curry High School and was a lifelong member of College Place United Methodist Church. She would be described by her friends as someone who was upbeat, happy, and always laughing. Charlotte worked for Drs. Christian and Stafford for over 30 years and finished her career as a real estate agent with Prudential Carolinas Realty.
Preceding her in death is her son, Kenneth Lee Cook, nephew, Sean Owen Mulligan and siblings, Sara Jo Mulligan, Laurie Ann Hopkins and Paul Dixon Owen, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Larry Redding Cook (wife, Lea Ann) and granddaughter, Sarah Carr Henley Cook. Also surviving are nephews, Jay Hopkins, Mark Owen, nieces, Effie Owen Church, Mary Francis Owen Roach and Laura Mulligan Gallagher. Additionally, she is survived by a nephew, Paul Dixon Owen, III and wife, Wanda for whom she had a very special place in her heart.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 9, 2021.