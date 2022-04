Cherie Ann Williams Dantonio



Greensboro — Cherie Ann Williams Dantonio, 84, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Forbis & Dick is assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 3, 2022.