Thompson, Cheryl Ann Hayden
July 20, 1964 - January 12, 2022
Cheryl Ann Hayden Thompson, 57, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at her home.
A 12 p.m. graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Mayodan Municipal Cemetery with Pastor Donovan Furstenberg officiating.
She was born on July 20, 1964, to Emmett Hayden and Norma Jean Hill. She enjoyed working on cars with her daddy and spending time with her grandkids. She also loved going to the beach and the Miami Dolphins.
In addition to her father and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Frankie Hayden.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Lori Ann Thompson of Reidsville; her sisters, Wanda Kudlock (Rich) of Arizona and Jinny Elmore (Packer) of Mayodan; her grandchildren, Dakota Sheppard (US Air Force stationed in Charleston, SC) and Bella Bolden; and her special friend, Shelly Kisslo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ray Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Cheryl Thompson and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com
.
Ray Funeral Home
119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 14, 2022.