Morris, Christine Reichard



April 19, 1931 - February 20, 2021



Chris Morris, beloved musician, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, died Feb. 20 at Beacon Place in Greensboro, two months shy of her 90th birthday. The cause was complications from a fall.



Born in Cleveland County NC, Ruth Christine Reichard was the daughter of Charles and Zetta (Cook) Reichard. As Methodist preacher's kids, she and her younger sister Anita grew up moving every four years, living in various towns in NC, including Bynum, Kannapolis, and Charlotte, where Chris graduated from Central High School. A talented pianist and vocalist, she began her professional musical career early, singing with Loonis McGlohon's big band while still a teenager.



She attended Greensboro College, graduated from Kings Business College, and was working as a secretary in uptown Charlotte when she met and later married William Lee (Bill) Morris III from Concord. Marriage and children paused her music career, which was resumed after a divorce in the 1960's. Between the mid-60's and the early 1990's, she was a well-known and popular entertainer, performing as Chris Kelly at the Barringer Hotel, the Radisson, Cigge's, Khaki's, the Rheinland Haus, and Valentino's in Charlotte, and as a solo piano bar act or headlining the Chris Kelly Trio at resorts including St. John's Inn in Myrtle Beach, the Sky Club in Asheville, and at Sapphire Valley. In the early 2000's, she was asked to return to the Rheinland Haus one night a month, which she did until the restaurant closed in 2005. That monthly gig gave her tremendous joy.



In 2009, she moved to Greensboro to be closer to family. There she enjoyed Saturday mornings at the Greensboro Curb Market, attending performances at Triad Stage and UNCG, and socializing whenever possible. For the last four years, she enjoyed living at the Carillon, where she loved playing the piano and leading singalongs sometimes on Friday nights.



There was no one like her. Left to mourn her absence and remember her music and laughter are daughters Christine A. Morris (Jeffery West) of Greensboro and Amelia E. Morris of Atlanta, son Lee R. Morris of Seattle, granddaughter Maggie West Kay (Thom Kay) and great-granddaughter Gwendolyn Eve Kay of Chapel Hill, nephew Harry Carpenter and great-nephew Jacob Carpenter of Charleston SC, extended family, and many friends. The family would like to thank the staffs at Moses Cone Hospital and Beacon Place Hospice for their compassionate care.



To honor Chris's memory, please listen to some of your favorite music today, and, as soon as it's safe to do so again, please support live music at the venue of your choice.



Triad Cremation & Funeral Service



2110 Veasley Street Greensboro, NC 27407



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 28, 2021.