Bolton, Christopher
May 29, 1979 - November 11, 2020
Seagrove—Christopher Ross Bolton, 41, passed away unexpectedly November 11, 2020. He was born in Fayetteville, NC May 29, 1979 to Judy Allred and L. Ross Bolton. Chris proudly served his country in the US Navy and after his service, he worked for Haico in Greensboro. He currently worked for Applied Telecom as a service technician. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Raymond Thomas and Evelyn Lena Allred.
He is survived by his parents Judy Allred Baker (Douglas) of Seagrove, L. Ross Bolton (Jeannie Hoag) of Greensboro; one son Gavin Bolton of New York; one brother Jon (Tiffanie) Bolton of Sandy Ridge; grandmother Donna Bolton of Greenville SC; one stepbrother Michael Hoag (Emily) of Greensboro; one stepsister Alyssa Hoag Winfield (Michael) of Hampstead, NC; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service celebrating Chris's life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Cumby Family Funeral Service Archdale Chapel, 206 Trindale Rd., Archdale, NC 27263. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
