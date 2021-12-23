Christopher Todd Brown, 58, passed away Monday, December 20, at home. He was born December 4, 1963 to George E. Brown, Sr. and Ouida B. Brown.
Mr. Brown spent many years in landscaping. He was a member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church. He was full of humor, had a kind heart, loved helping others, cooking for family and friends, working crosswords, and watching Nascar.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Sr. Those left to cherish his memories are his mother, Ouida, his brother Eddie (Jeanne), his sister, Jan, his sister, Joy (Carter), three nieces, 2 nephews, five great nieces, and five great nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 310 S. Tremont Drive, Greensboro, NC 27403.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 23, 2021.
Neil and Robin Macpherson
January 18, 2022
I have many fond memories of Chris. Especially as he passed through the kitchen at church during Oktoberfest as I was preparing the German potato salad. I always set some aside for him to share with his dad. May our Loving Lord send comfort to all of you.
Kathy Kowski
January 12, 2022
Ouida and Jan and family we are so sorry for your loss.
Todd was taken too soon. So young. We pray that he did not suffer. All of you are in our prayers.
Don and Abbie Wheeling
Don Wheeling
Family
December 24, 2021
I´m am so sorry about your loss. Chris reminded me so much of his dad. God be with you all as you mourn his death. Love, Pat
Pat Warnicke
Family
December 24, 2021
Our prayers are with the family and Chris friends. My God grant you peace during this hard time.
Susan Carter Thompson
December 23, 2021
I am so sorry to see this. I met Chris in 2005 and he was such a fine person. The world has lost a good one.
Cindy Franck
Friend
December 23, 2021
The halls will be quiet here. The heavens will be louder. I will miss you dear friend.
Thomas Dolan
Friend
December 23, 2021
I will miss his laughter forever. What a sweet man and proud to have called him a friend.
Angela Blackwell
Friend
December 23, 2021
I will always remember Chris for so many reasons - many of which involve his belly laughs and great sense of humor. He loved his people with every ounce he had, and it showed. He will be missed dearly.
Sara Copeland
Family
December 23, 2021
Chris, we will miss your smile, humor and kind spirit. Rest in the peace of the Lord.