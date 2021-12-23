Brown, Christopher Todd



Christopher Todd Brown, 58, passed away Monday, December 20, at home. He was born December 4, 1963 to George E. Brown, Sr. and Ouida B. Brown.



Mr. Brown spent many years in landscaping. He was a member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church. He was full of humor, had a kind heart, loved helping others, cooking for family and friends, working crosswords, and watching Nascar.



He was preceded in death by his father, George Sr. Those left to cherish his memories are his mother, Ouida, his brother Eddie (Jeanne), his sister, Jan, his sister, Joy (Carter), three nieces, 2 nephews, five great nieces, and five great nephews.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 310 S. Tremont Drive, Greensboro, NC 27403.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 23, 2021.