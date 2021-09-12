Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christopher Corey Moore
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
1024 Homeland Ave
Greensboro, NC
Moore, Christopher Corey

GREENSBORO - Christopher Corey Moore, 41, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021.

He was born in White Plains, NY on April 21, 1980.

He graduated from Iona Preparatory School in New Rochelle, NY where he maintained an "A" average. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Biology at Duke University. After which, he became a Research Assistant at Columbia University.

He was a member of La Unidad Latina Lambda Upsilon Lambda Fraternity, Inc.

Survivors include mother, Diane Dinkins; father, Garrett Moore; 1 brother; 3 sisters; a host of relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held privately followed by the interment in Lakeview Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.