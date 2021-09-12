Moore, Christopher Corey
GREENSBORO - Christopher Corey Moore, 41, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021.
He was born in White Plains, NY on April 21, 1980.
He graduated from Iona Preparatory School in New Rochelle, NY where he maintained an "A" average. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Biology at Duke University. After which, he became a Research Assistant at Columbia University.
He was a member of La Unidad Latina Lambda Upsilon Lambda Fraternity, Inc.
Survivors include mother, Diane Dinkins; father, Garrett Moore; 1 brother; 3 sisters; a host of relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held privately followed by the interment in Lakeview Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 12, 2021.