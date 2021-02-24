Menu
Christopher Cole Osborne
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Osborne, Christopher Cole

July 26, 1983 - February 20, 2021

Dr. Christopher Cole Osborne, 37, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

A memorial service celebrating Cole's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, February 26. 2021 at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the memorial service.

Cole earned his doctor of education from University of the Cumberlands, master of arts degree in communication from East Carolina University and bachelor of science degree in communication with minors in French and business from the University of Virginia's College at Wise.

He taught at Guilford Technical Community College for more than ten years and also taught classes at High Point University. He was the recipient of the North Carolina Conference of English Instructors Barbara Taylor Distinguished Service Award.

Cole was a member of Omicron Delta Kappa National Leadership Honor Society, Lambda Pi Eta, Sigma Tau Delta, and Golden Key International Honor Society.

Cole loved to travel and took many trips throughout his life, including to England, France, Spain, Mexico, Canada, the Bahamas, and numerous beaches on the East Coast. He loved traveling with his daughter and his best friends. He also enjoyed nature and being outdoors, especially taking walks with his beloved dog, Douglas. Cole's friends and family appreciated his gentle, kind spirit and his loving generosity. He was well-known for his quiet and calm demeanor but also for his passion for living life. Cole was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie G. V. Osborne.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Patricia H. Anderson of Norton, VA; daughter, Harper Rhys Tolliver Osborne of Indian Land, SC and her mother Stephanie; brother, Evan Cody Osborne of St. Paul, VA along with his wife Crystal and their son Justin; and other extended family and friends.

A second celebration of Cole's life will be held in Southwestern Virginia at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Feb
26
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
Pat and family, I was so sorry to hear about Cole. Sending you love and prayers of peace and comfort.
Kathy Stanley Ferguson
February 24, 2021
Pat and family, so very sorry for your loss! You all are in my thoughts and prayers! ( Carolyn´s friend)
Kathy Williams
February 24, 2021
It was my privilege to know Cole as a faculty member and more importantly as a young man that I admired. His commitment to his family, friends, and students was a mainstay of his personality. Although calm and quiet, I remember his wit, determination, and perseverance. I will keep him in my heart with love and fond memories of times together.
Jo Ann Buck
February 24, 2021
I was so sad to hear of Cole's passing. He was always so sweet and kind to everyone. Prayers for Pat and the family.
Kathy A Wampler
February 24, 2021
