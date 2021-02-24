Osborne, Christopher Cole
July 26, 1983 - February 20, 2021
Dr. Christopher Cole Osborne, 37, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021.
A memorial service celebrating Cole's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, February 26. 2021 at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the memorial service.
Cole earned his doctor of education from University of the Cumberlands, master of arts degree in communication from East Carolina University and bachelor of science degree in communication with minors in French and business from the University of Virginia's College at Wise.
He taught at Guilford Technical Community College for more than ten years and also taught classes at High Point University. He was the recipient of the North Carolina Conference of English Instructors Barbara Taylor Distinguished Service Award.
Cole was a member of Omicron Delta Kappa National Leadership Honor Society, Lambda Pi Eta, Sigma Tau Delta, and Golden Key International Honor Society.
Cole loved to travel and took many trips throughout his life, including to England, France, Spain, Mexico, Canada, the Bahamas, and numerous beaches on the East Coast. He loved traveling with his daughter and his best friends. He also enjoyed nature and being outdoors, especially taking walks with his beloved dog, Douglas. Cole's friends and family appreciated his gentle, kind spirit and his loving generosity. He was well-known for his quiet and calm demeanor but also for his passion for living life. Cole was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie G. V. Osborne.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Patricia H. Anderson of Norton, VA; daughter, Harper Rhys Tolliver Osborne of Indian Land, SC and her mother Stephanie; brother, Evan Cody Osborne of St. Paul, VA along with his wife Crystal and their son Justin; and other extended family and friends.
A second celebration of Cole's life will be held in Southwestern Virginia at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 24, 2021.