Stout, Christy "Chris" Lyne



October 7, 1974 - June 29, 2021



Chris Stout, 46, of Greensboro was called home on Tuesday June 29, 2021 after a brief illness. He was a special gift from God, arriving on October 7, 1974, being gifted to Lawson Daniel "Butch" Stout and Pauline Whitaker Nance. He had throughout his life defied the developmental and intellectual limitations he had been given and grew to become a compassionate, sensitive man who loved his family, his neighbors and his pets. Chris had a lot of help in overcoming those challenges from not only his mother and sister, Lynn Stout, but also the teachers and staff at McIver Education Center, where he attended for a number of years, as well as Dr. Martha Sharpless, a pediatric specialist. He developed a lifelong love of sports, having played for several seasons with the McIver Tigers basketball team, but also bowling. Chris was a fan of the Carolina Panthers and NASCAR, his favorite driver being Chase Elliot. He also loved family get togethers where he was the center of their universe. He also enjoyed computers and online gaming on his PS consoles as well as assisting his mom and sister with wildlife and animal rehabilitation. He is survived by his mother, Pauline Nance of Greensboro, his father Butch Stout and wife Carol of Pleasant Garden, sisters Lynn Stout of Greensboro, Elizabeth Long and husband Ken of Chesterfield VA, Katherine Hurley and husband Jason of Raleigh. He is also survived by his beloved dog Abby, as well as cats, Snickerdoodles, Penelope, Buffy, Bubbles, Inky, Idgie, Mr. Phoebe, Grayson, Bunny Wigglesworth, Cricket, Cupcake and Buttermilk. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins as well as his neighbors Ms. Gloria Brown and Mr. Percy Womack and wife Jessa, Eric Crutchfield and wife Nina and Kevin Johnson. The family wishes to thank the staff at Moses Cone hospital as well as Beacon Place for their compassionate and thorough care of Chris in his final days. Donations may be made in his name to Authoracare Collective as well as the local chapter of the ASPCA. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



Triad Cremation and Funeral Services is assisting the family at this time



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 4, 2021.