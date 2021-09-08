Cidney Juwan Womble
Reidsville — Cidney Juwan Womble transitioned from his earthly home on Saturday, September 4, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at Zion Baptist Church Multipurpose Center on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. with family visitation one half hour prior to the service and burial at Greenview Cemetery. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at McLaurin Memorial Chapel from 2 until 7 p.m.
Born on July 13, 1995, in Reidsville, North Carolina, Cidney faithfully attended Zion Baptist Church, where he was an active member of the Youth Department, Sunday School, Exalted Praise Dance Ministry, Youth Choir, and Hospitality Committee.
From a young age, he developed a passion for drums and was a proud member of Reidsville Senior High School's Marching Band - Drum Line, graduating in 2013. Cidney loved all genres of music and even taught himself to play praise and worship songs on the keyboard.
Cidney was known by his family as "The Grill Master." You could often find him next to his father, preparing food that he, as the family food critic, had seasoned to perfection. Cidney was indeed a "foodie," enjoying seafood, Korean barbecue, home cooking, and everything in between. He especially appreciated a good sandwich.
An avid sports fan, Cidney's favorite teams were the UNC Tarheels and the Golden State Warriors. He was also a fierce video game player, computer guru, and resident "Superhero" to his nephew, nieces, and many who knew and loved him. His friendship was a gift; he was loyal, trustworthy, and supportive. He knew what things to keep to himself; he knew what things to tell. He knew to take ALL things to God.
Cidney never met a stranger. He was quiet and somewhat unassuming, but his kind and compassionate nature, along with his sharp wit and intellect, made him unforgettable. Always humble and down to earth, Cidney had a way of making you feel at ease. Cidney walked in love. He had a way of making you think; he was an inspiration to many. His podcast, "If I Only Knew," reached thousands of listeners worldwide. When asked what he hoped to accomplish with his podcast, he said that it was healing for him, and he hoped that it would be help to someone else. Cidney was a fighter and a true champion. His sense of humor and comforting nature will certainly be missed.
Cidney was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rev. Ed and Maxcine Womble, and Melvin Watkins.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his parents, Darrell and Venus Womble, of the home; sisters, Illya Winstead (Sanchez), of Chicago, IL and Keri Harris (Caleb), of Reidsville, NC; nephew, Raiden; nieces, Kinsley and Raiyah; grandparents, Chyrese Watkins, of Reidsville, NC, and Tyrone and Francine Gibbs, of Baltimore, MD; God-Parents, Angela Grainger, of Mebane, NC and Toni Webster, of Stoneville, NC; God-Sister, Keba Hines of Reidsville, NC; special cousin, Tony Gibbs, of Reidsville, NC; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
McLaurin Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to www.mclaurinfh.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 8, 2021.