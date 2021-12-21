Grant, Cladie "Kitty" Frances Green



Cladie "Kitty" Frances Green Grant passed peacefully into heaven on December 18, 2021, surrounded by her children. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard Carrington Grant, and survived by her son and his wife, Charles and Lori Grant of Huddleston, Virginia, her daughter and her husband, Marty and Marty Ellis of Seneca, South Carolina, her sister and her husband, Katherine and Eldridge Compton of Greensboro, North Carolina, and her five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



Kitty was born in 1928, in Danville, Virginia, and grew up during the Great Depression and World War II. She met Howard, the love of her life, on the second Wednesday after he returned home from Europe in December 1945, after serving in General Patton's Third Army. After their marriage, Kitty worked full time while Howard attended school under the GI Bill. They went on to live the American dream, building a home and raising their family in Greensboro, North Carolina.



Kitty shared her love and her many talents generously with friends and family throughout her life. Music brought her great joy, and she was an excellent piano player and singer. She was a talented artist and a prolific gardener with the greenest of thumbs. Kitty read voraciously and loved crossword puzzles; her tremendous vocabulary made her almost unbeatable in Scrabble! She was an excellent cook and without a doubt made the world's best pound cake. More than anything else, she loved her family and her Lord Jesus with all her heart.



Kitty and Howard were members of Immanuel Baptist Church in Greensboro, where they met many dear and lifelong friends. Kitty's strong faith served as a source of strength for not only herself but for all her family and friends. We give thanks to God for her life and the love that she shared with all of us.



The family is deeply grateful for the love and care provided by the staff at Hospice of the Upstate, in Anderson, South Carolina.



A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services' Mt. Hermon Chapel. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park.



Norris Funeral Services in Danville, VA will be handling the arrangements.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 21, 2021.