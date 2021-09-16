A farewell to Claire that comes from my heart. You were a great host mother to me, and it saddens me that I missed seeing you again during the last years of your life. You inspired me and keep inspiring me. A big last hug from too far away. Markus PS. I'm sending this from the YFU office in Switzerland, where I started a new job on Sept. 1st. just to show the impact the exchange experience still has for me.

Markus September 16, 2021