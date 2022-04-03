Corazza, Clara
September 6, 1929 - March 30, 2022
Clara Corazza, 92, of Greensboro, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at her home.
Memorial Mass on Monday, April 4th at 10:30am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church located at 1 Passaic St., Ridgewood, NJ.
Clara Corazza was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 6th, 1929. She worked as a Telephone Operator for New York Telephone and Telegraph for thirty years. One of seven siblings, Clara was deeply committed to family.
After moving to Greensboro, NC in 1990, she became an active parishioner at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, where she served in the Altar Guild and Hospitality Ministry and participated in Bible Study. In recent years, Clara was a parishioner at Saint Pius X Catholic Church. In addition, she volunteered with Greensboro Urban Ministry and Meals on Wheels and was always there for someone in need. A lifelong, devoted Catholic, Clara was known for her kindness and generosity to everyone she met. In her later years she enjoyed retirement living at Abbotswood with her husband of 73 years, Daniel Corazza.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Calvello and Ambrose Quaranta and her sons Daniel Robert Corazza III and Robert John Corazza.
Surviving are husband Daniel Robert Corazza, daughter Helen Corazza Van Sciver, son Thomas Corazza (Joanne), grandchildren Jesse Corazza (Marianna), Jason Corazza (Ivette), Justin Corazza (Lucilene), Susan Brunenavs (Mark), Kathryn Fleihan (Ziad), Thomas Corazza, Gianna Corazza and great-grandchildren Owen Brunenavs, Alex Brunenavs, Lucas Corazza, Piper Fleihan, Ariel Corazza and Zander Fleihan and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
Donations may be made in Clara's name to Greensboro Urban Ministry at 305 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27406. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 3, 2022.