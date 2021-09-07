Holmes, Clara Bertha Byrd
Our beloved, Mrs. Clara Bertha Byrd Holmes of Greensboro, NC, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on September 4, 2021 at the age of 93.
Clara was born in Fort Bragg, NC in 1928 and graduated from Fayetteville High School. She was an active society member in Greensboro throughout much of her life, sharing her passions and talents for social organizing and philanthropy at the Greensboro Country Club, Greensboro Junior Woman's Club, Children's Home Society and O'Henry Woman's Club. She married the love of her life, Dr. Curtis Ray Holmes, in April of 1950 and spent many years as a devoted wife and mother. In 1964 she was crowned Mrs. Greensboro.
Clara had a zest for life. She loved to play tennis (which she played well into her eighties), golf, and bridge with friends. She enjoyed outings to Smith Mountain Lake and her beloved Myrtle Beach. She was the first to pull a party together so family and friends could catch up and stay in touch. Mostly she loved to laugh. Whether it was with family in the kitchen, or a complete stranger in the market, Clara had a ready smile and a contagious laugh for all who were near.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 71 years, Dr. Ray Holmes; their sons, Curtis Ray Holmes, Jr. (spouse Dorothy) and William Bradley Holmes (fiancee Hannah Moody); and three grandchildren, Clara Elizabeth McHone (spouse Tyler), Curtis Ray Holmes III, and William Alexander Holmes.
Preceding her in death is her father, William Dan Byrd, mother, Elgin Humphrey Byrd and her siblings: Billy Byrd, Jewell Poole, Sarah Fuller, and Mabel Berry.
A service to honor the life and love of Clara will be at 12 p.m. Wednesday, September 8 at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 North Elm Street, Greensboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow immediately at New Garden Friends Meeting Cemetery, 801 New Garden Road, Greensboro.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Salvation Army, Attn: Resource Development, P.O. Box 241808, Charlotte, NC 28224, salvationarmycarolinas.org
.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 7, 2021.