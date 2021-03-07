Jennings, Clara S.June 3, 1919 - February 10, 2021Clara Simpson Jennings, 101, died on February 10, 2021 at The Bridge in Ocala, FL. She was born in McDowell County to John H. and Della Cannon Simpson.In 1942, she married Edwin P. Jennings who predeceased her in 1987.She is survived by one son, Henry Edwin Jennings (Carolyn) of Ocala, FL, granddaughters Deborah Edewaard (Steve) of Clearwater, FL and Sherry Morgan (Zach) of Sanford, FL. Five great grandchildren, Jonathan, Rebecca and Caroline Edewaard of Clearwater, FL and Shelby and Andrew Morgan of Sanford, FL and three nieces, Mary Sams Hill, Rebecca James, and Linda Yarboro.Clara loved her family and doing volunteer work with Moses Cone Health System and First Baptist Church where she was a 60+ member. She worked in the 5-K Children's ministry for 38 years, active in the "Together We Build" campaign and other areas of the church.She will have a graveside service on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11am at Forsyth Memorial Garden with Dr. Alan Sherouse presiding.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Ministry of First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27401.