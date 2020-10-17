Morgan, Clara Opal Frazier
October 1, 1920 - September 30, 2020
Clara Frazier Morgan was born in rural Guilford County, the daughter of Daisy Long Frazier and Nearis Arley Frazier, who preceded her in death. She passed through the veil just three hours shy of her 100th birthday.
Clara was the loving wife of William Cyrus "Willie" Morgan for 59 years, prior to his death in 1999. She was also preceded in death by her infant son, Donald Morgan, and by half-brothers, Bertie and Thamer Shields.
She is survived by her daughter, Jewel and husband, Lee of High Point; son, Randall and wife, Vicki of Asheboro; three grandchildren, Leonard Wall, III, Keri Hilsinger, and Lindsey Lahr; and three nephews, Arland Wood, Darren McKoin, and Tony McKoin. She has been blessed with five great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Carter, Aiden, Barrett and Davis.
Clara worked in the credit department of Belk's downtown and Four Seasons for thirty five years. She loved working in her garden and took great pride in her beautiful roses. She was a gentle soul and loved by all who knew her.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Colfax, NC. Interment will follow at Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will greet friends with a walk-through visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel.
Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com
.
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services
213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 17, 2020.