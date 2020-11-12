Surgeon, Claretta



January 18, 1928 - November 5, 2020



Claretta A. Surgeon, a resident of Greensboro, N.C., departed this life on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 92 at her home. The homegoing celebration for Claretta A. Surgeon will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, at Woodard Funeral Home. Viewing and visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by the service at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park following the services. Social distancing and masks/face coverings are required.



Woodard Funeral Home



3200 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27405



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 12, 2020.