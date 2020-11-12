Menu
Claretta Surgeon
Surgeon, Claretta

January 18, 1928 - November 5, 2020

Claretta A. Surgeon, a resident of Greensboro, N.C., departed this life on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 92 at her home. The homegoing celebration for Claretta A. Surgeon will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, at Woodard Funeral Home. Viewing and visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by the service at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park following the services. Social distancing and masks/face coverings are required.

Woodard Funeral Home

3200 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27405
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
